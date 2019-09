Christmas party makeup doesn't have to mean pouring glitter pots all over your face and finishing the look off with a Rudolph red slick of lipstick. Fashion blogger (and Kendall Jenner doppelgänger) Doina Ciobanu , who launched The Golden Diamonds in 2010, shows us how to create three sophisticated but very simple looks for the festive season. A perfectly polished party face made easy...Photographed by Cojocaru Dragosh