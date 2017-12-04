If You Do One Thing This Christmas…

Put down that mince pie, take off that Santa hat and step away from the Christmas clichés. All Decked Out is swinging open its uniquely festive doors in Soho this week and it's one Christmas experience you won't want to miss.
That’s right – forget Santa, forget your long-lost cousins and everyone's favourite game, ‘How many roast potatoes can you eat?’ – Refinery29 and THE OUTNET.COM have teamed up to create a 10-day festive pop-up space that’s a little different from the norm.
Turning the typical shopping experience on its has-been head, you shall no longer gaze into sparkly shop windows from the cold streets, but instead step into the window itself and become the star of the show. Because let's face it, you’ve always preferred the dynamic starring role over that of the faceless mannequin. And this is not your mere 10 seconds of fame. The windows change three times during the pop-up, so you can take the lead as many times as you wish.
And rather than being swamped with more merchandise than you know how to buy, All Decked Out has a curated Refinery29 edit of the very best on offer on THE OUTNET.COM, not to mention a rather chilled iPad shopping situation. To add to that, there are exclusive discount codes, accessories and an Iris & Ink clutch to be won from an arcade machine – because we're always after another excuse to self-gift.
Did we mention it’s a damn good-looking spot to take respite from the countdown-to-Christmas chaos that awaits outside?
Imagine the Insta-envy…
All Decked Out
15 Bateman Street, London, W1D 3AQ
Friday 8th December - Sunday 17th December
Open: 12pm-8pm GMT on Friday 8th December - Saturday 16th; 12pm-6pm on Sunday 17th December
