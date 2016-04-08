To acknowledge orgasmic birth could therefore be a way to empower women and embrace their sexual agency. But despite the initial jolt, if this is physiologically possible, why don’t more women experience a pleasurable birth - reaching this "birthgasm"?



Llopis argues that this is because we are completely disempowered from our own bodies – putting all the power and trust in the medical system, “outside our bodies” which is ironic since the baby is coming from inside. This is echoed by Pascali Bonaro, who voiced her thoughts on how for the last 100 years, we have over-relied on science as superior to the natural ways in which women's bodies can make labour easier, and forgot practices that our great grandmothers knew.



“We’ve clearly known from science for about 30 years that women should not be lying on their backs. It makes birth longer and more painful. Not being able to move freely because of foetal monitoring devices and a lack of labour support also increases a mother’s fear. I don’t feel that babies deserve to come into the world in that environment.”



After telling my friend that I’d like to give birth at home and not in a hospital, she questions the safety of it all, asking what would happen if something went wrong.



“This type of reasoning frustrates me,” Llopis tells me. “It’s not like we’re saying you can go on top of the Himalayan mountain and deliver the baby on your own. If something goes wrong, the midwife can call the ambulance and you can be at a hospital in no time. A paediatrician should also come see your baby as soon as possible wherever you are. Of course there are births that can go wrong, but we are making out of the exception, the rule. We are treating all births as problematic. It’s time for a change. We can honour the benefits of science, use technology when needed and equally respect the humanisation of birth.”



I asked if there was a perfect recipe to having an orgasmic birth?



Llopis, Bonaro and Postel were unanimous. Whether you choose to deliver in a hospital or at home, the most important is to have a “good one”, Llopis says. “You can feel pain but you shouldn’t have to suffer. Women need to be respected, empowered and supported in all of their decision making processes. We’ve also lost community support, the sharing of knowledge and experience.” Women can be taught to lose their fear and inhibition by talking to other women who’ve had pleasurable births, by watching videos of such experiences and by practicing relaxation techniques. It also depends on the woman and her relationship to her deepest emotions and to her sexual self.



“Ever since my orgasmic birth, it’s completely altered my path,” Caroline says. “I’m now a prenatal yoga teacher which is a great way to prepare women for labour and promote the baby’s health through stretching, mental centring and focused breathing.”



But most importantly, I’m told not to have expectations of a 'birthgasm'. “If you experience an orgasm, fantastic, but, never do we want people to feel that this is the only part of orgasmic birth, nor what should be put in their birth plan, as so to speak, all that matters is that they’re happy,” Pascali Bonaro says. In other words: No pressure.

