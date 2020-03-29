Rosalind donated her kidneys, liver, heart and corneas, saving or improving the lives of five people, while her retinas were donated to lifesaving medical research. A little while after her death, the family received a heartfelt letter from the 60-year-old man who had received one of her kidneys. He described the huge difference it had made to his life and that of his family. In his reply, Trevor wrote that although Rosalind’s death at such a young age had been "almost impossible to bear", knowing she had been able to make a difference to the lives of others had played a big part in helping them to come to terms with the tragedy.