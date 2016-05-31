

Dr Adam Simon, Push Doctor’s Chief Medical Officer, has a response prepared when I ask him the same question. He points out that Push Doctor doesn’t offer a robot or an A.I. doctor, but a real and experienced GP. He explains: “As with traditional GP surgeries, the majority of our cases do not require a physical examination in order for patients to get triaged to the next stage of care, have their issue dealt with there and then get diagnosed or receive treatment.” But, he concedes, it’s really up to the doctor on the call to assess the individual patient and in doing so to establish the limitations of the channel in that particular instance. If the patient does seem to need a physical examination, the doctor “will advise patients that is the case and arm them with all the relevant information they may need to provide the next clinician with details of why the physical examination was necessary.”



Overall, I found Push Doctor’s online video service relatively succinct: I got an evaluation, and I didn’t have to take time out of the office for it. However, I can’t help thinking about the £14 costs I’d incur next time I called, or if I needed a longer session, or if I were to order the prescription via the website with next day delivery. Ultimately, Push Doctor is a service for people who can afford it, and thus – like private healthcare – it’s not an option for everyone.



And yet, apps and websites like Push Doctor are being taken up by more and more people. At a time when the NHS is undergoing intense pressure – suffering severe budget cuts, staff shortages and strike action – do patients feel they’re better off eschewing busy waiting rooms and paying for their medical care?