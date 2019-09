The Best Nail Trends Coming Out Of L.A.'s Raddest Salon

The Reverse French With Glitter!Difficulty level: 2Color: OPI polish in Don't Bossa Nova Me Around , a neutral that works with every skin tone; Essie glitter in Summit Of Style Suggested shape: AnyRecommended colour alternatives: Beige or grey with a lavender undertones, like Essie Topless and Barefoot or CND Shellac in Field FoxThis became O&J's most-requested style after longtime client Lauren Conrad raved about it — but we're giving it a festive update with glitter. Two coats of your neutral go on first. Then, dump some glitter polish on a piece of foil (or whatever you have around), grab a pointed tool of some kind (a toothpick will work wonders) and place the chunky glitter, piece by piece, into the paint closest to the cuticle in one even line. Easy? Yes. Time-consuming? Indeed — but worth it. Seal it with a strong topcoat; our nail technician, Debbie, used Essie's gel top coa t on R29er Valentine Hidayat.Pro tip: You can use any glitter you have lying around, as long as you make sure the polish is still wet while you're placing it. Gibson-Tuttle likes Martha Stewart's loose craft glitter, which is used often in the salon.