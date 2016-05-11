Jenson Button's girlfriend has admitted to having one and accounts on Instagram documenting the procedure have gone viral. But just what is a non-surgical nose job, and why are people clamouring to have them done? We spoke to plastic surgeon Dr Yannis Alexandrides, M.D. F.A.C.S, at 111 Harley Street, a leading exponent of the procedure, about exactly what it is, who's passing through his doors, and why. Here's an in-depth look at the latest surgery trend on offer.
Firstly, can you explain what the procedure is?
Following an initial consultation to discuss the client’s exact requirements, the Non-Surgical Nose Job is carried out using a precise series of injections of Radiesse (a type of dermal filler made of calcium-based microspheres and gel.) The injections are used to soften sharp angles of the nose, fill depressions and change the shape of the tip of the nose too. The great advantage of this procedure is that we have complete control over the results as the injections are very precise and so the client too can see the results as they are administered.
Who are the ideal candidates?
The treatment is ideal for a range of clients – those who wish to decrease the appearance of bumps, indentations or asymmetry on their nose, clients with a flat nasal bridge who wish to create a bridge or augment their original bridge, or raise the tip of their nose. Whilst fillers technically add volume to the nose, the end result is that it appears smaller and more symmetrical. The procedure is also suitable for patients who have previously had surgical nose jobs that they have been unhappy with.
Why is it favourable over a nose job?
It’s a non-surgical alternative to a nose job, therefore less invasive with little to no recovery time required compared to a rhinoplasty that would require a six week recovery time. The results can also be seen immediately, whereas the full and final results of a rhinoplasty will be seen a year after the procedure. We recommend it as a great option for those considering a rhinoplasty and would like to see the potential results before committing to surgery.
How long does it last?
The results of the procedure will last approximately one year, twice as long as most other types of fillers that can be reabsorbed by the body within four months.
Have you noticed a growth in popularity?
According to the online plastic surgery community site Realself, interest in the Non-Surgical Nose Job is growing. 2015 saw more than 500,000 visits to Realself where people were looking at content surrounding the procedure. Realself is composed of reviews where patients report on their cosmetic treatments and share their experiences. 96% of almost 200 people who have had a non-surgical nose job recommend it and feel that it is a worthwhile procedure for others. At 111 Harley St., we’ve seen a 25% increase in patients who have undergone the non-surgical nose job in the last year. And since the start of 2016, we’ve seen an even steeper increase.
Why do you think this is?
Non-surgical procedures overall have been gaining popularity across the board as the technology progresses. In the world we live in today, time is a huge commodity and so if there’s a procedure that can give a patient the same or similar results to surgery, then it makes sense to choose the non-surgical option that requires virtually no downtime. It’s a safe, quick and temporary procedure.
Who's your most common customer for this kind of procedure?
Asian patients looking for natural augmentation to the bridge of the nose.
What should someone consider before getting it done?
As with any procedure – surgical or non-surgical – all our clients come in for a consultation so we are able to ascertain a number of things. Their expectations from the procedure being a key consideration. It’s important for each client to understand firstly the results we are able to achieve for them, but also for us as the practitioner to feel confident that the client is getting the procedure done for the right reasons and understands that this is, above all, an aesthetic improvement to their appearance and not necessarily to other aspects of their lives.
In terms of medical considerations, the injections are made of calcium-based microspheres and gel which are completely broken down by the body over time and so very safe.
Does it hurt?
No. A topical anaesthetic cream is applied prior to the injections and so the patient feels nothing as the injections are administered.
How much is it?
Prices start from £650 up to £2250.
