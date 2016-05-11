How long does it last?

The results of the procedure will last approximately one year, twice as long as most other types of fillers that can be reabsorbed by the body within four months.



Have you noticed a growth in popularity?

According to the online plastic surgery community site Realself, interest in the Non-Surgical Nose Job is growing. 2015 saw more than 500,000 visits to Realself where people were looking at content surrounding the procedure. Realself is composed of reviews where patients report on their cosmetic treatments and share their experiences. 96% of almost 200 people who have had a non-surgical nose job recommend it and feel that it is a worthwhile procedure for others. At 111 Harley St., we’ve seen a 25% increase in patients who have undergone the non-surgical nose job in the last year. And since the start of 2016, we’ve seen an even steeper increase.



Why do you think this is?

Non-surgical procedures overall have been gaining popularity across the board as the technology progresses. In the world we live in today, time is a huge commodity and so if there’s a procedure that can give a patient the same or similar results to surgery, then it makes sense to choose the non-surgical option that requires virtually no downtime. It’s a safe, quick and temporary procedure.



Who's your most common customer for this kind of procedure?

Asian patients looking for natural augmentation to the bridge of the nose.

