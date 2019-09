Jenson Button's girlfriend has admitted to having one and accounts on Instagram documenting the procedure have gone viral . But just what is a non-surgical nose job, and why are people clamouring to have them done? We spoke to plastic surgeon Dr Yannis Alexandrides, M.D. F.A.C.S, at 111 Harley Street , a leading exponent of the procedure, about exactly what it is, who's passing through his doors, and why. Here's an in-depth look at the latest surgery trend on offer.Following an initial consultation to discuss the client’s exact requirements, the Non-Surgical Nose Job is carried out using a precise series of injections of Radiesse (a type of dermal filler made of calcium-based microspheres and gel.) The injections are used to soften sharp angles of the nose, fill depressions and change the shape of the tip of the nose too. The great advantage of this procedure is that we have complete control over the results as the injections are very precise and so the client too can see the results as they are administered.The treatment is ideal for a range of clients – those who wish to decrease the appearance of bumps, indentations or asymmetry on their nose, clients with a flat nasal bridge who wish to create a bridge or augment their original bridge, or raise the tip of their nose. Whilst fillers technically add volume to the nose, the end result is that it appears smaller and more symmetrical. The procedure is also suitable for patients who have previously had surgical nose jobs that they have been unhappy with.It’s a non-surgical alternative to a nose job, therefore less invasive with little to no recovery time required compared to a rhinoplasty that would require a six week recovery time. The results can also be seen immediately, whereas the full and final results of a rhinoplasty will be seen a year after the procedure. We recommend it as a great option for those considering a rhinoplasty and would like to see the potential results before committing to surgery.