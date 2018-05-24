You can't scroll through Pinterest or Instagram's Explore page without seeing at least one Nigerian beauty blogger slaying in all of her melanated glory. Believe it or not, but there was once a time when darker skin and coarser hair were considered lesser than within the beauty industry. Even Nigerian hair had a reputation for being tough and unmanageable. While there are still hills to climb regarding those century-old beliefs (Nivea released a "natural fairness" ad campaign in Africa... in October 2017), women of all skin tones defy those standards with every selfie.