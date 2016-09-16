Most journalists talk about "returning" to these difficult environments to tell stories. Do you think media outlets should be doing more to support journalists who actually live in these places?

Yes! I definitely think that media outlets should be doing more to support the journalists living in the conflict zones – they have the most to lose, and have the most at stake. There are some media advocacy groups that are trying to fill in the voids where local journalists used to have few, or almost no resources. The future of reporting, with the rise of citizen journalist groups, can only be positive but that is dependent on the media outlets being able to monetise the news. However, I also firmly believe that citizen journalist groups shouldn’t be mistaken for journalists because they tend towards activism. I still believe that journalists are needed to report in a balanced way.



With the ways that images circulate now on the Internet, do you think photos of extreme violence or suffering are helpful to our understanding?

I think with showing graphic pictures in the news, there has to be a balance. Too graphic, or showing graphic images too often, will just make people turn away or glaze over the truth of what is happening. Too few images, or sanitising the news will not help your viewers understand the situation either. There have been some incredibly powerful images over the last few decades from wars all over the world – and almost all of them strike a balance between the emotions, and between graphic content and context, which I believe is very important.



Do you have a favourite photo of your own?

As for images, I don’t have a particular one that I would call my favourite. Perhaps it’s more of a photo I wish could have had more impact. It was published in TIME during one of my trips into Syria, and it’s of a 15-year old boy who was injured, and ultimately died, in an airstrike in Aleppo a few years ago.

