Lunchtime-Newsfeed-New Orleans-Brussels-Rhino-Rihanna

Mass shooting in New Orleans
On Sunday night a mass shooting in New Orleans' Ninth Ward left at least 16 people injured. At 7pm local time, gunfight between two groups occurred in a park where hundreds of people were gathered for a party and the filming of a music video. No one was killed. Bunny Friend Park in the city's Lower Ninth Ward is known for being plagued by damage since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
Nicole Kidman and James McAvoy win at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards
Some of Hollywood's finest took home awards at the annual Evening Standard Theatre Awards in London last night. Nicole Kidman won best actress for her role in Photograph 51 while James McAvoy was awarded best actor for playing a paranoid schizophrenic in The Ruling Class. Stephen Adly Guirgis' The Motherf*cker with the Hat won best play.
16 have been arrested in Belgium following terror raids
Belgium remains on lockdown as suspected Paris attacker Salah Abdelslam evaded a series of late night police raids on Sunday night which saw 16 arrested. Schools and Brussels' metro system remain closed. Meanwhile, David Cameron and François Hollande visited the Bataclan, one of the venues targeted by gunmen last week, on Monday morning.
One of the last four northern white rhinos in existence has died
Nola, one of the world's last four remaining northern white rhinos, was put down on Sunday after the female's condition deteriorated following surgery. The 41-year-old had lived at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park since 1989. The zoo has recently brought in six southern white rhinos, of which there are about 20,000 left, with a view to using them as surrogate mothers for northern white rhino embryos.
Rihanna to drop new album this week
Rihanna will reportedly release her eighth studio album, Anti, this Friday. It will be streamed on Tidal before receiving a wider release on 4th of December. Her last album, Unapologetic, came out three and a half years ago – the longest break taken between records during her career.
