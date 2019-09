Summer is officially in full swing and the temptation to hit the park, pour an Aperol and dine alfresco has, before you know it, become an evening occurrence. Festivals are coming thick and fast, which means booze, sometimes narcotics, and chain-smoking a deck of Marlboros – or it used to, anyway. More and more young women are eschewing a season of debauchery in favour of a sober, healthier summer , so is doing a dry July the new Dry January?