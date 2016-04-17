This time, I looked at my body exactly as it is, knowing that there were folds and creases and dimples that I'd ordinarily wish to have Photoshopped out. Instead of magnifying my flaws, though, the naked selfie served to reinforce to me the fact that beauty and sexuality are as much mine as anybody else's, albeit not necessarily the same.



I’m still a "big girl". Those parts of my body that horrified me as a teenager still exist, albeit with the tweaks and edits that come with growing up. I’m no Emily or Kim, but to take a photograph of myself, to position my body in a manner in which it could be considered desirable on my own terms, rendered all of that meaningless. This was about my body, and accepting it as it is, right now.

