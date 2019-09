I was so ashamed of that photo that I deleted it just as soon as I’d taken it. This body of mine wasn’t just unsexy, it was sexless. The poses you see glamour models and celebrities contorting themselves into in men’s magazines and newspapers aren’t intended for curves like mine. So I dieted and starved in the hope I had a future as someone else, like Monica from Friends did. I prayed my body was just a fat-suit, too.Some people would argue I was wasting my time trying to look sexy – that it's just a construct designed by and for the male gaze, and any photo taken with even a hint of titillation is just complying to that patriarchal diktat. By wanting to take a nude selfie, some might say I was letting the side down. And that’s not even taking into account the risks. We’re told about the "rise" in sexting incidents where pictures go public, with the possibility of blackmail, or worse, making it hard to see why anyone would want to take or send a naughty picture at all.In a recent article for Lenny Letter , model Emily Ratajkowski, of Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines video fame, wrote powerfully about her experiences being sexualised as a child by the adults around her, and how this has influenced her feelings on her body and her sexuality. In March she posed for a topless selfie with Kim Kardashian, who herself has endured countless episodes of shaming for being photographed in various states of undress.Ratajkowski explained that, "We are more than just our bodies, but that doesn't mean we have to be shamed for them or our sexuality." Other people may impose meaning onto your body, but Ratajkowski argues that this doesn't have to define you or anyone else. Kardashian wrote something similar in an open letter following controversy over one of her topless Instagram selfies: "I am empowered by my body. I am empowered by my sexuality. I am empowered by feeling comfortable in my skin."