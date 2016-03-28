My Battle To Find The Right Contraception

Anyone who’s been placed on the wrong pill knows how much those "side effects" can change your life. For me, my bleeds and cramps left me pale and woozy. I drained Greater London of 19p ibuprofen. The carefree sex life I’d hoped for went out the window. I was supposed to be enjoying mini-breaks to Paris, moving in and the first flushes of grab-each-other-love… and I was, but I was doing it while crampy, moody and teary. In the glorious odd non-blood days I’d weigh up if it was ‘worth’ having sex in case it made me bleed again. I piled on more than two stone – it felt like the weight would never stop coming and stretch marks broke ground on my stomach.



The aforementioned Telegraph survey also interviewed 308 GPs. Shockingly, 50% admitted to having "poor" or "very poor" knowledge of contraceptive implants, while a third admitted they knew little about hormonal coils. Taylor*, 29, spent nine months in needless pain when her doctor ignored her complaints about her second Mirena coil.



She says: “For the first few months I was told it was ‘settling in’, so the pain I was feeling was normal. Three months later, I moved GP surgeries and was finally referred for an ultrasound. It was here they found the pain was actually because the Mirena coil had been in the wrong place the whole time – I knew something was wrong. She said it was ‘a bit like having a stone in your shoe’, which I felt was understating it a bit. My GP still said they couldn’t remove it for another week, so I went to a sexual health clinic who removed it the next day.”



I also eventually booked myself into a sexual health clinic and had my hair-pin sized foe removed after six months. But it didn’t end there. The nurse claimed I was “too big” to go back on the pill I’d used for a decade, so I spent a year trying another two mini-pills which were equally useless because, as my confused chemist pointed out, they were just the same hormone again. There were more scans and blood tests (more time off work) while the pain and bleeding continued. I just felt like I was in one of those dreams where you’re screaming into a vacuum, “Guys! Hey guys! Are you sure there’s not just a different hormone I can take?”

