I Tried A “Muted French” Manicure & It’s Effortlessly Chic

Now, the way I see it, the quest for effortlessness in beauty is a part of this patriarchal system we live in. It takes effort. If I want my nails to look totally bare, why not just leave them alone? That would save both time and money. Instead, I book a monthly appointment to get them shaped and glossed with a shade of nail polish that will be sheer enough to pass as natural. It's a beauty standard for sure, but I can unpack that — along with my desire for "natural" lashes ( which I tint ) and "natural" bronze (not from the sun but a Tan-Luxe self-tan ) — in therapy for years to come.