Muslim Women Deal With Infertility Too – & Need Much Better Support

When I had my miscarriage I was told not to talk about it and that I wasn't allowed to cry about it in front of other women. I obviously was not in the best mental health space then. My face would look as though I had been crying and people would ask me what happened but there were women in my own generation who told me that I was not allowed to talk about it. There was no acknowledgement of my bereavement or the loss of my child. And if you're struggling with infertility it is shameful and it is immediately blamed on the woman. I hate the fact that it's just 'one of those things' because it shouldn't be. There's so many taboos within the Muslim community that I wish people would talk about more. Unfortunately, infertility and child loss is one of those things. It's not been an easy ride to have your own family turn around and tell you to have patience while disregarding the fact you've already had a child.