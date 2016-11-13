MPs & Musicians Unite For Jo Cox Charity Single

MPs will join forces with a group of well-known musicians this week to record a charity single in aid of the Jo Cox Foundation.
KT Tunstall, Suzi Quatro, Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson and Cockney Rebel singer Steve Harley will all appear on the charity single alongside MP4, a band whose lineup comprises four members of parliament: Kevin Brennan, Sir Greg Knight, Pete Wishart and Ian Cawsey.
The single, a cover of the Rolling Stones' You Can't Always Get What You Want, will also feature singers and musicians from the Parliament Choir, Thurrock Community Choir and Royal Opera House.
"Twenty-five MPs from across the political spectrum will also attend and join in the choir to reflect Jo Cox’s campaigning for Better Together, which asserts that more unites genuine politicians than divides them," MP4's spokesperson Robin Millar told The Observer.
Cox, the Labour MP for Batley and Spen, was fatally stabbed and shot as she got out of her car in Birstall, West Yorkshire, on the 16th of June. She was making her way to her MP's constituency surgery at the time. A 52-year-old man was charged with her murder and his trial is due to begin at the Old Bailey in London tomorrow.
The You Can't Always Get What You Want charity single will be recorded in Thurrock, Essex later this week for a release in the New Year. The classic Rolling Stones song was recently used by Donald Trump during his U.S. Presidential campaign, despite protests from the band, who repeatedly said they had not granted permission.
MP4's spokesperson Robin Millar also told The Observer: "We are aware that the court case to prosecute the person accused of Mrs Cox’s murder begins on 14 November and that the song in question was hijacked by Donald Trump but this only increases their determination to reclaim the song and the high ground for positive outcomes."
