As Huffington Post reports, Brazilian-born, Italian-raised model Lea T became the first trans woman to take on a role in an Olympics Opening Ceremony when she pedalled the bicycle that led the Brazilian team into the stadium.
Though pre-ceremony rumours had suggested the model, whose full name is Leandra Medeiros Cerezo, could be joining Bündchen on that record-breaking catwalk, the fact that her eventual role was slightly smaller hardly diminishes the significance of her very visible participation.
Speaking to the BBC before the Opening Ceremony, Lea T said her involvement would help send a message to the world. "Include everyone, no matter their gender, sexual orientation, race or religion. We are all human beings and we are part of society," is how she summarised that message.
"Brazil is a vast country and all its diversity should be somehow represented in this event," added the model, who has featured in editorials for Vogue Paris, Love Magazine and Interview Magazine, and is also a muse to Givenchy's creative director Riccardo Tisci.
After the ceremony, Lea T celebrated her achievement on Instagram by posting an inspiring picture of her pedalling into the Rio stadium.
Brasil, meu Brasil brasileiro Meu mulato inzoneiro Vou cantar-te nos meus versos O Brasil, samba que dá Bamboleio que faz gingar O Brasil do meu amor Terra de Nosso Senhor Brasil pra mim Pra mim, pra mim Ah! abre a cortina do passado Tira a mãe preta do cerrado Bota o rei congo no congado Brasil, pra mim Deixa cantar de novo o trovador A merencória luz da lua Toda canção do meu amor Quero ver essa dona caminhando Pelos salões arrastando O seu vestido rendado Brasil pra mim Pra mim, pra mim! Brasil, terra boa e gostosa Da morena sestrosa De olhar indiscreto O Brasil samba que dá Bamboleio que faz gingar O Brasil do meu amor Terra de Nosso Senhor Brasil pra mim Pra mim, pra mim! Oh, esse coqueiro que dá coco Onde eu amarro a minha rede Nas noites claras de luar Brasil pra mim Ah! ouve estas fontes murmurantes Aonde eu mato a minha sede E onde a lua vem brincar Ah! esse Brasil lindo e trigueiro É o meu Brasil brasileiro Terra de samba e pandeiro Brasil pra mim, pra mim, Brasil! Brasil pra mim, pra mim, Brasil, Brasil!✌🏼️✌🏼✌🏼✌🏼❤️❤️❤️❤️