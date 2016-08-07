Brasil, meu Brasil brasileiro Meu mulato inzoneiro Vou cantar-te nos meus versos O Brasil, samba que dá Bamboleio que faz gingar O Brasil do meu amor Terra de Nosso Senhor Brasil pra mim Pra mim, pra mim Ah! abre a cortina do passado Tira a mãe preta do cerrado Bota o rei congo no congado Brasil, pra mim Deixa cantar de novo o trovador A merencória luz da lua Toda canção do meu amor Quero ver essa dona caminhando Pelos salões arrastando O seu vestido rendado Brasil pra mim Pra mim, pra mim! Brasil, terra boa e gostosa Da morena sestrosa De olhar indiscreto O Brasil samba que dá Bamboleio que faz gingar O Brasil do meu amor Terra de Nosso Senhor Brasil pra mim Pra mim, pra mim! Oh, esse coqueiro que dá coco Onde eu amarro a minha rede Nas noites claras de luar Brasil pra mim Ah! ouve estas fontes murmurantes Aonde eu mato a minha sede E onde a lua vem brincar Ah! esse Brasil lindo e trigueiro É o meu Brasil brasileiro Terra de samba e pandeiro Brasil pra mim, pra mim, Brasil! Brasil pra mim, pra mim, Brasil, Brasil!✌🏼️✌🏼✌🏼✌🏼❤️❤️❤️❤️

