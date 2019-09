Why I Secretly Hate This French Beauty Secret

But, coming from a girl who's willing to inject her face with neurotoxins and sit through hour-long butt facials, you could convince me to try it if the results were really worth it. But even when I'm done, my skin still feels oily — not at all squeaky-clean or fresh. It takes three minutes longer than any other cleanser I've used before and still leaves me feeling grimy. (And I've tried them all, trust me.) Saying you hate micellar water in the beauty world is like saying you hate dogs in the rest of the world — people look at you with sad eyes and think you're missing out and don't even know it. But I'm not alone here. Julia T. Hunter, MD, dermatologist and founder of Wholistic Dermatology , doesn't believe in its magic powers, either. "It cannot remove all of the impurities from the skin. At the end of the day (especially for women who wear makeup), the skin needs a deeper cleanse. The skin needs to be thoroughly cleansed for any moisturising and treatments to actually work," she says. Many fans cite micellar water as being ideal for irritation-prone skin, but despite the fact that it was "initially promoted to work well for patients who have sensitive skin due to a lack of alcohol and fragrance, many do in fact contain alcohol and most are scented," adds plastic surgeon Melissa Doft , MD. "I think it is hard to justify that micelle water is superior for skin health," she says, but adds that it is ideal for on-the-go travel. Cosmetic chemist Ni'Kita Wilson takes a more middle-of-the-road approach. "They're nice, but not a necessity in anyone's regimen. I tend to use them more as refreshers for in the morning. It provides enough cleansing to remove the residue from the night before and prep for the morning treatment," says Wilson. So, it might not be as chic, but I'll be sticking to my tried-and-true, American cleansing routine. Who wants to travel all the way to Paris just to bring back water anyway?