Why I Secretly Hate This French Beauty Secret

Others say it's easy and great for lazy girls, but I'm calling bullshit on that, too. The directions are this: Moisten a cotton pad with micellar water, then rub it over your face to remove makeup. You can skip rinsing! Think of all the time you'll save!



Okay, but first you have to dig under your sink and hope you have a cotton round from the last time you removed your nail polish. (And who ever actually does? Not me.) Actually, make sure you have 10 cotton rounds, because that's how many it'll probably take to get off all your foundation, bronzer, brow pencil, eyeliner, mascara, and lipstick. Then, you have to find a garbage can to throw all that waste away. And speaking of waste, there went 10 minutes of your life.