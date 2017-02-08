Story from Hair

This Faux Plait Changes The Game & Looks Damn Cool

Lexy Lebsack
When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your wardrobe and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, refresh, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
In the grand scheme of inspiring hairstyles, plaits are the great equalisers. From intricate updos to simple weaves, there truly is something for everyone — even those who can't braid. Enter: the faux plait.
Inspired by a classic French or Dutch braid, this technique uses tiny latex hair elastics to make a series of ponytails that mimic the look of a braid, minus the weaving. Press play above to see the look in action.
