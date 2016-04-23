How can you adequately prepare for its arrival?

It’s not like having your grandma come to stay. You don’t need to properly "prepare". If anything, you're more likely to change the sheets after. The best way to be ready is to calculate the length of your cycle by counting the days from the first day of bleeding in one period to the first day of bleeding in the next; there are also apps such as Clue or Period Tracker to help you keep track of your cycles.



Eating iron-rich food can be helpful for some women who lose a lot of blood during their period. But having some chocolate, a hot water bottle and a weepy DVD to hand can be hugely helpful too.



Does it hurt? Do you feel discomfort?

A lot of women experience pain during or right before their periods, and to those who don't, lucky you! This is generally caused by the uterus contracting in order to shed the uterine lining and might result in cramps and back pain. Some women may also notice extra-sensitivity in their breasts and heightened clumsiness too.



Why does it make you grumpy?

On behalf of all women, sorry guys if we've snapped unnecessarily but you have to bear in mind that women’s bodies produce different amounts of hormones at different times during the menstrual cycle and this can cause drastic changes in our emotions. Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) refers to the physical and psychological symptoms that can occur in the fortnight before a woman's monthly period. Typical symptoms include bloating, breast pain, mood swings, feeling irritable and loss of interest in sex.



These symptoms usually improve once your period starts and disappear a few days afterwards. As you may have witnessed, it’s quite common for some women to become hyper-sensitive just before their period arrives. Tread carefully.



What should we do when you’re on your period to make things better?

Avoid us at all costs. Just kidding. Kind of. The worst thing you can say to a woman on her period is “God, you’re snappy. Time of the month?” Say that at your own peril. Be patient. Be normal. Bring chocolate.



Can you feel tampons inside of you?

If a tampon has been inserted correctly i.e. angled towards the base of your spine, you shouldn't feel any discomfort. If you can feel a tampon, it probably hasn't been pushed deep enough into the vagina and should be removed.

