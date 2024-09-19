I Tried A Chemical Peel Aimed At Dark Skin Tones & My Skin Is Glowing

For the seven days following the treatment, I noticed my skin feeling tight, dry and peeling. It flaked at first, then progressed to full peeling as if I were dealing with a high-grade sunburn. While you can use the calming spray to make the peeling look less obvious, I found myself pulling on small bits of skin. I found this really satisfying as it provided a clear-cut sign that the peel was peeling. I was told that this was normal and over the six weeks I would observe my skin gradually evening out. Initially I didn’t notice a huge difference between my old skin and my new skin — it didn’t seem to be any more glowy or even. But I was told I would start seeing real changes by week four, and right they were. My skin did start to appear more even and the stubborn pigmentation has definitely faded. I have felt barely any sensitivity in my skin during this process and can confirm that the ultra calming spray is essential for banishing any tenderness.