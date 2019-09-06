In the 21st century, data breaches and misuse of personal information is a hot topic. I’m aware that this study has huge quantities of data on me but I also know that it’s stored under a unique number assigned to me, rather than my name. Has it ever crossed my mind that the study could use my DNA in a way I’m unaware of? Of course. Have my siblings ever joked that I could be cloned very easily? Yes, and I always respond: “Don’t come crying to me when you need my stem cells!” All the information this study has collected on me is confidential and consensual and I trust that it will be used only for scientific research. That mothers should put their babies to sleep on their backs to prevent cot death and that peanut allergies can result from peanut oil in baby products were both researched and discovered by ALSPAC. Information like this saves lives and I’m proud to say that I’m part of it.