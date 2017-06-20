It’s about more than just the recipes. What always strikes me the most is the time women spend cooking one particular dish, working on every single process in the preparation. I believe women see the food as a holistic experience, there is a start, middle and an end. It’s almost as if they are the guardians to their families and their identity and they must take extra care to do the recipe, and its history. To give you an example, only today we finished a lentil stew with a new chef, and she added something different that we’d never seen before. She made a lentil stew and she put in some orange peel. To add the orange to the stew is a first, but to have the patience and care of buying the orange, peeling, drying, then preparing and cutting – it’s something else. These women dedicate so much to these special and complex dishes.