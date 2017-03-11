He asked me if I wanted to keep playing or if I wanted to stop. I thought it would be stupid to keep playing – this was years before Malala was shot – but things like that were happening all the time. I didn’t tell anyone I’d stopped, but after some time, the Pakistan Squash Federation asked me why I wasn’t playing and the Air Marshal called me and I had to tell him. Once I told him, he got really upset and he told everyone, then I saw in the evening on television “Maria had threats”, and then in parliament they were discussing my issue. I was banging my head like, “What is happening”. Everyone knew. After that I had to hide. For three years I couldn’t do anything.