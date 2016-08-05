Man Stabbed At London Shopping Centre

Natalie Gil
Photo: Jacobs/LNP/REX/Shutterstock.
A man was stabbed by two attackers at Westfield shopping centre in White City, London, according to reports.

The incident happened at midday, and two men were seen running from the scene while shouting shortly afterwards, the Metro reported.

Further details about the attack are currently unclear.

Police said part of the shopping centre was closed as investigations into the stabbing continued, The Independent reported.

A number of witnesses took to Twitter to explain what they saw:
This is a breaking story and will be updated when more information is available...
