Man Stabbed At London Shopping Centre

A man was stabbed by two attackers at Westfield shopping centre in White City, London, according to reports.
The incident happened at midday, and two men were seen running from the scene while shouting shortly afterwards, the Metro reported.
Further details about the attack are currently unclear.
Police said part of the shopping centre was closed as investigations into the stabbing continued, The Independent reported.
A number of witnesses took to Twitter to explain what they saw:
Someone got stabbed in Westfield White City. Right underneath my store aswell wth 😧— IdehDesigns (@AmunetUchiha) August 5, 2016
First thing I see when I buss the corner in Westfield is police tape cos someone's been stabbed.— Curzorla (@Curt_AFC) August 5, 2016
Someone just got stabbed in Westfield white city , broad day light , apparently two guys ran out saying 'we poked him up good' is this life?— Monir Angelo (@AngeloSinger) August 5, 2016
This is a breaking story and will be updated when more information is available...
