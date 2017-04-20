Davis agrees that the rarely critiqued standards of masculinity are to blame for a lack of discussion: “Men aren’t supposed to be emotional or vulnerable, especially when it comes to how they look. We are encouraged to just ‘suck it up’ and keep it moving. I don’t think that is mentally healthy at all.” He also discusses the "summer body" rhetoric which encourages us all to think our bodies are worthy of display only if they meet certain criteria. “I think it’s a weak-ass marketing term to be honest,” he says. “When I see things like ‘Get your summer body ready’, I just keep scrolling.”