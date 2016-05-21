After four women were stabbed in an unprovoked attack in south-west London yesterday, a man has been charged with four counts of attempted murder.
As we wrote yesterday, the incident occurred at 10.30am on Friday in a car park near a Sainsbury's branch in Hampton, Richmond. An eyewitness told the BBC yesterday that the attacker "only went for the women".
Now the BBC has reported that a 66-year-old man from Hampton, Ethem Aydin Orhon, has been charged for the attacks and is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court later.
The four victims are aged 53, 62, 67 and 71. Following the attack one victim was lifted to hospital by air ambulance, while the other three victims were taken to hospital by road. All four women are now said to be in a stable condition.
