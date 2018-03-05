The truth of the matter is that being healthy means actively working to keep your body in check to the best of its ability, which is different for every person. The fear of admitting to an illness or condition or disorder, because of the stigma of marking oneself as “unhealthy,” is still very real. The problem with denying or ignoring a condition is that we then steer away from giving our bodies the treatments they deserve to live at their full capacity. This can be extra hard when it comes to invisible illnesses, because of the pressures we feel from people who invalidate or minimise a pain they cannot recognise. But it’s important to be honest with yourself (and others) about what you’re really feeling. I now perform, study, work, and generally live at a much higher level because I accepted my migraines and worked to combat them, rather than convince myself they would just go away if I simply ignored them.