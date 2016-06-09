Why is it so often very noticeable?

Some patients use fillers to add volume to areas of the face where natural fat has depleted such as around the eyes and the cheeks. When administered in the correct way, you should get natural looking results. However, sometimes the results can look unnatural when too much filler is placed in these areas which makes the face look puffy. The best approach is “less is more”. More filler can always be added, but it is more difficult to take away if you’ve gone overboard. When you are over 50, problems can also arise as the loss of facial volume is too significant and so the results are less subtle. At this age, you might need to tighten and lift the skin with a face lift. The reason you see so many bad cases of fillers is because the media sensationalise the worst ‘botched’ cases, but generally speaking, you can achieve very natural looking results when administered correctly.



Who is an ideal candidate for the treatment?

Dermal fillers are a fantastic option for those that have imperfections and irregularities on the face. They can help with superficial problems such as wrinkles and lines, small and thin lips, dents or contours in the face, hollows under the eyes, and even irregularities with the nose.



How young can you be to have the treatment?

Fillers aren’t usually necessary for the face until your forties which is when you may start to notice a visible loss of volume in the skin. On the other hand, lip fillers can be offered at a younger age, particularly as they are part of a growing non-surgical trend at the moment. I would not recommend lip fillers for anyone who has not yet reached their mid-twenties, but this is also dependent on whether or not they will be considered as a good candidate.



What are the worst side effects?

Side effects are rare but you may experience: bruising, redness, swelling and in some cases, you may see or feel little bumps under the skin. Sometimes, but not often, these bumps will be permanent. In the worst case scenario, you could be left with extreme swelling or bumps, then the adverse effects can be treated with Hyaluronidase to dissolve the filler.



Do you ever say no to a patient requesting the treatment, and if so, why?

A patient may be turned away if they are not a good candidate for the treatment. This is determined on a case by case basis. An example of why they might be turned away could be because they have unrealistic expectations of the treatment. In addition, if they were interested in lip fillers they might be turned away if they have cold sores present on the day of treatment.

Do you make patients go away and have a thinking period?

There is significant danger in not having a ‘cooling off’ period after a consultation, and makes people rush in to uninformed decisions. For this reason, I advise patients to avoid considering purchasing surgery through deal sites as you are not given the opportunity to gather all the necessary information and take careful consideration over it.



You can only ensure good results will occur when you have the treatment for the right reasons at a suitable time and it is performed in a reputable establishment by a qualified trained professional who fully understands your needs.