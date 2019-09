Lego's announcement comes around a week after a father's Facebook post urging the toy manufacturer to disassociate from the Daily Mail went viral.In the post, Bob Jones wrote that the newspaper's headlines have "gone beyond offering a right wing opinion" and said "it genuinely bothers me that a great progressive company like yours" could be seen as supporting the Daily Mail.He argued that the newspaper's headlines "do nothing but create distrust of foreigners [and] blame immigrants for everything." He also took issue with the way the Daily Mail singled out a High Court judge for being "openly gay" after he ruled that MPs must be allowed to vote on Brexit.Lego is the first major brand to withdraw from the Daily Mail in the wake of the Stop Funding Campaign, which has also targeted John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Waitrose and the Co-Op.A John Lewis representative has told The Independent : "We fully appreciate the strength of feeling on this issue but we never make an editorial judgement on a particular newspaper."