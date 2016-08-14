Cyclist Laura Trott has become the first British female athlete to win three Olympic gold medals.
Trott and her team-mates Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Joanna Rowsell-Shand set a new world record of four minutes 10.236 seconds to win the team pursuit title in the Rio velodrome yesterday, beating the United States' quartet into second place.
Trott, 24, from Cheshunt in Hertfordshire, won the same event at the London games in 2012, where she also collected a second gold in the omnium event.
"What on earth just happened! 3x Olympic Champion!!," she wrote on Twitter after the race yesterday as she said she "couldn't be prouder" of her three team-mates.
What on earth just happened! 3x Olympic Champion!! I couldn't be prouder of @_katiearchibald @JoRowsellShand @elinorbarker! #wefriggingdidit— Laura Trott (@LauraTrott31) August 13, 2016
Distance runner Mo Farah also won a third Olympic gold medal yesterday, successfully defending his 10,000m title, but Jessica Ennis-Hill narrowly missed out on a second gold medal in the heptathlon. She finished second in the multi-discipline event behind Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam to add a silver medal to the gold she won at the London games four years ago.
Hinting at retirement, 30-year-old Ennis-Hill told the BBC after the event: "It's going to be a tough decision, I'm going to go away and think about it. At this moment, I'm tired and emotional, it's a big decision."
Meanwhile, Team GB's women's eight rowing team are also celebrating after taking home a historic silver medal, marking the first time a British women's eight have medalled in the event.
