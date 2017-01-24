So how do they ensure that they're only stocking the best products possible? "We employ such a strict vetting process that it sometimes means putting interesting but immature products and trends on hold," Wang explains. "Our philosophy is always to put our customers first, so we do not compromise on quality. Another challenge has been to get some smaller Korean brands interested in the European market – the barriers to entry are so high. We've discovered some truly exciting brands and actually being persistent with them has led us to form great partnerships. By directly identifying, helping set up and bringing the best products to our customers, we hope to grow into their most trusted source of niche east Asian skincare." We're sold.