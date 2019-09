If you've been unkind to your hair – bleach, heat, sink-side trims– it's time to get acquainted with hairstylist to the stars, Wendy Iles. Wendy is what you'd call a legend within Hollywood's glam-squad circuits. Wendy is every red-carpet siren's secret weapon, armed with her 3-step system (one shampoo, one conditioner and one serum – for everyone), her USP is her ability to transform the most damaged of tresses into campaign-worthy hair, or as Wendy calls it "spun silk". Wendy's client roster reads like a list of who's who: J-Lo, Heidi Klum and Marion Cotillard are just the tip of the iceberg.She's got more covers under her tool-belt than the Kardashians to boot, so we had to grab some time with her as she celebrates the launch of her first hair treatment collection . Here's how, from the woman herself, you can make your barnet look like you've been sat in Wendy's chair for a few hours...I was offered two apprenticeships when I was still in my last years of high school. Everyone in our village new that Wendy was to be the hairdresser!I’m just passionate about hair and have been ever since I can remember. Possibly as far back as being a 5 year old playing with my dolls hair. My "Wendy House" in garden was always a mini hair salon.Worn by myself? Possibly a fluoro pink bob in the '80s. The cut was great but colour was off…But I don’t think I’ve had a bad hair moment with a client as such… Oh yes actually there is! On one of my hair campaigns for P&G who don’t allow any extensions, the colourist over bleached the model’s hair and it was breaking off in my hands, just falling out everywhere – it was a horrendous moment for all involved. This was before I had my formulas, otherwise that would have rescued her hair though.I really don’t like hairspray or any products that interfere with the hair's memory. Stiff, sticky and crunchy hair is out! Who wants that when you can have soft supple luscious hair.