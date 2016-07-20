#GetTheLook #HowTo Our co founder @wendyiles_hair gives you quick steps to achieve these “easy” lived in waves that she did on Keira Knightley for @elleuk cover. ......Find the full published editorial and some snippets of #behindthescenes Wednesday on @wendyiles_hair #Hairstyle #KeiraKnightley #ilesformula #highperformancehaircare #haircare #hairrepair #ilesformulafinishing serum

A video posted by ILES FORMULA Hair Care (@ilesformula_hair) on Jun 20, 2016 at 1:28pm PDT