Kadeena Cox Completes Historic Paralympic Games Double

Kadeena Cox is celebrating after becoming the first British athlete since 1988 to win Paralympic medals in two different sports.
In the early hours of this morning, Cox won gold in the women's C4-5 500m time trial cycling event, beating a strong field that included Dame Sarah Storey, Britain's most successful female Paralympic athlete of all time, who finished in fourth place.
On Friday, the 25-year-old from Leeds had won bronze in the T38 100m athletics event. Speaking to the BBC after completing her historic double, Cox, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis after suffering a stroke two years ago, said she hoped her success could be an inspiration to others.
"I am in a small minority as a black female with a disability," she said. "But I've shown that even with conditions like MS, it's not the setback that it has to be."
The last British athlete to win Paralympic medals in two different sports was Isabel Newstead, who collected a pair of bronzes in shooting and javelin at the 1988 games in Seoul.
At the time of writing, Team GB is on course to match its Olympic success at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. With 35 medals won so far, 15 of them gold, only China sits higher on the medals table.
