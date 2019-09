The hijab has been compulsory in public in Iran since the 1979 Revolution and a renewed interest on the morality of the fashion industry is part of a recent scheme to promote “Islamic values” under Iran's leader, President Hassan Rouhani. As part of his legislation, women driving without head-scarves had been threatened with having their driving licences revoked. Now, there is a clear move towards the censorship of women on social media. Ms Arab's Instagram page has already been shut down, as have those belonging to the other seven women who have been arrested.There has been some backlash on Facebook over President Rouhani's newly heated crackdown (he has often been viewed as "moderate" compared to previous presidents, say The Telegraph ) and one website in particular is gathering strength: My Stealthy Freedom is an online movement fronted by journalist Masih Alinejad that encourages Iranian women to post photos of themselves online without headscarves. It has almost a million followers.However, with the formal arrest of eight women and the dispatching of plain clothes “morality police” to patrol the streets of Iran to ensure conformism, it's hard to imagine how these women will be free to return to their former careers in modelling as they once knew them.If you want to learn more about the fashion industry in Iran, watch our documentary on Tehran fashion designer Sadaf: