How To Create The Ultimate Home Bar

A home bar is so much more than somewhere to shove that bottle of peach schnapps you've been hoarding since your 21st. Zoe Hodson, a senior home buyer at cult homeware repository Anthropologie, says: "Whether it is housed in a purpose-made cabinet, on a vintage-inspired trolley, or just a moment on a sideboard or shelf – the home bar is a space for little rituals of entertainment or that well-earned treat." Where collapsing on the sofa with a mug of lukewarm wine feels like an anticlimax, taking the time to craft your favourite cocktail in a chilled martini glass is an act of self-care.