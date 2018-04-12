How To Create The Ultimate Home Bar

Great news for anyone who likes to raise a glass (or two), the home bar is now a must in any discerning drinker's home. The rising cost of, well, everything means more millennials than ever are shunning the expense of overpriced cocktails in crowded bars and rediscovering the joy of fixing themselves a drink for an evening in.
A home bar is so much more than somewhere to shove that bottle of peach schnapps you've been hoarding since your 21st. Zoe Hodson, a senior home buyer at cult homeware repository Anthropologie, says: "Whether it is housed in a purpose-made cabinet, on a vintage-inspired trolley, or just a moment on a sideboard or shelf – the home bar is a space for little rituals of entertainment or that well-earned treat." Where collapsing on the sofa with a mug of lukewarm wine feels like an anticlimax, taking the time to craft your favourite cocktail in a chilled martini glass is an act of self-care.
If you do want to add the old-school elegance of a home bar to your living space, it can be hard to know where to start. Our homes are getting smaller and more expensive and the glamour of a home bar might seem a world away from the reality of a crowded house-share or a shoebox-size studio.
So we decided to do the hard
drinking work for you and searched out the essentials you'll need. From where to store your bottles to the perfect glass to raise in celebration, we've got everything you'll need to shake up a storm. Cheers!