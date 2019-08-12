Story from Beauty

"My Family Suggested A Nose Job" – How Heritage Impacts Beauty

Jacqueline Kilikita, Charisse Kenion
From language to food and fashion, there are numerous traditions which are intrinsically linked to our individual heritage, but beauty is often overlooked. Interestingly, our unique backgrounds play a defining part in our hair, makeup, body and skincare practices. While some women may revel in tradition, using particular ingredients and following routines passed down through generations, others use beauty to challenge ideals.
Ahead, we explore the multifaceted connection between heritage and beauty, from the Iranian woman whose bold eye makeup is strongly linked to her otherness having grown up in east London, to the woman who fled female oppression in Zimbabwe and found a sense of freedom in all things makeup in Europe.
1 of 4
Sanya, 25

"My eye makeup evolved from watching my Iranian mum do hers. There was also always an emphasis on the eyebrows, which she would thread into a sharp shape. While I copied what she did, growing up, those Iranian elements of beauty were combined with a metal, goth and punk style.

My beauty choices are strongly linked to my otherness growing up in east London because I was the only Iranian in my school and I wasn't represented. Because of my dark olive complexion, my nose and my hair type, I didn't look like anyone else but this otherness influenced my makeup. I put more emphasis on my eyes and my eyebrows especially, which Iranian women are naturally gifted with.

I grew up being told that women in Iran can't wear makeup and there were awful stories that I'd heard about women being punished. Post-revolution, women began to tattoo their lips and eye makeup – they were reclaiming their bodies, and this inspired me. I believe wearing makeup is a sign of ownership of yourself.

Growing up, my way of thinking was not the typical Iranian way of thinking, for example being religiously conscious and conservative. Because of this I was open about being contradictory. I felt that as a minority, I needed to show people that we are not all the same, so my hair and makeup has always been quite edgy. I like putting my makeup on for the sake of my mental health, too. The art of adorning and getting ready helps me.

Recently, I read that Iran had one of the highest numbers of nose surgeries. Not just women, men, too. Family members have suggested I get a nose job but I don't want to undergo any nose surgery. I find it so interesting that I'm always spotted when I travel back to Iran. People can instantly tell I wasn't born there. It's funny because growing up in the UK, people also made fun of my nose, especially the bridge. That said, I've always embraced difference because my features make me stand out. I'm proud of my features because I'm proud of my family. I'm proud of where my mum and dad have come from and what it's taken for them to set up a life here in the UK and I believe this is reflected in how I look."
2 of 4
Sakinah, 25

"Adorning eyes with kohl or mascara is popular among Desi women in the UK or any part of the world as almond shaped, larger eyes are seen as a sign of beauty in south Asia. This is why eye makeup is always something I look forward to applying the most; rimming my eyes with intense black liner instantly brings my face alive.

Wedding makeup is also important and is inherently inspired by my Pakistani background. The customary look is always flawless skin, a red lip and a subtle smoky eye. I did my sister's makeup recently and glowy fresh skin was the focus but also bold, fierce eyes. Traditionally, very glamorous makeup was the focus but that has shifted as the Western, more natural look is now being internalised in Desi culture. If anything, the way we now wear our makeup has become a mix of the two.

Rituals of adornment are also important, which is why I wear so much gold. The way I adorn myself is inherently linked to my Pakistani background, as gold is often gifted and, like makeup, is also perceived as a sign of beauty for women. This jewellery provides me with a sense of identity in the UK, as not only am I a British Muslim but my ethnicity is Pakistani, too.

The hijab is also an important beauty choice for me, as I opt to cover my hair. I loosely drape it around my shoulders and when attending weddings I always wear a tikka, which is a small little jewel pinned onto or under my hijab."
3 of 4
Photograph by Charisse Kenion
Mitchel, 24

"The relationship between my heritage and beauty is a difficult one. I'm from Zimbabwe and the first time I wore red lipstick, I was told to take it off because it is associated with 'loose morals'. I immediately stopped wearing it, even though I felt that as a young woman I was simply doing something totally normal: experimenting with makeup. Instead, I felt like I had to put myself in a box which Zimbabwean society had chosen for me. I thought, What will happen to the next generation of girls? Why are we rubbing our personalities away?

I didn’t wear makeup again until I moved to Milan and it was like a rebirth. Within Zimbabwean society, young women are judged for wearing makeup, having tattoos and piercings. This spurred me on to wear more and to create an Instagram account @zimqueensnotsorry and a hashtag, #zimqueensnotsorry. The hashtag is for women who want to take back their power and redefine who they are.

I do think we are slowly getting somewhere, and social media is playing a huge role in dismantling these beliefs. I’ve been judged for a lot of my beauty choices but I love the energy Milan gives me. I wear my hair in a short blonde style, I wear a weave, I like fake eyelashes and I like false nails. Luckily, I have noticed that more women refuse to allow society to stunt them for wishing to enhance their feminine beauty.

I have always loved bold colours, but people would make fun of my style back home. Now when I wear them, I feel like I’m nurturing the Mitchel who always wanted to dress for herself. It’s only here in Europe that I now dress without fear of being judged. Instead, I have people complimenting me when I walk down the street."
4 of 4
Beg, 29

"I currently live in the UK but I grew up in Istanbul, Turkey. The culture there is very socially interfering; your life is everyone's business, so you are the property of the public in some way. My classmates would always tell me that I was mentally and physically different. Even though we all came from the same place, they would make fun of me and call me names for being hairy, having big teeth and ears and so on. It left a scar on me, so I retreated, and appearance-wise I decided to make myself look far different from everyone else.

I have and still do use my image to go against the traditional beauty ideals of my country of origin. I believe that my existence and just walking down the street is a challenge to others around me. For example, I dye my hair blue and often do scribbly makeup for my own happiness. In high school back in Istanbul, I received horrible slurs for my beauty choices: Frankenstein's monster, eternal clown... But because I'm a stubborn bitch, I refuse to follow the expectations they impose on me. I'll bring the circus to the streets! In the Middle East, a woman's life is still very controlled and women are restrained, so the way I dress and do my hair and makeup is a coping mechanism.

The interesting thing about Turkey and Anatolian culture is that its roots are firmly matriarchal and I am proud to have been raised in a matriarchal family. Everyone worked very hard, so I never really had anyone to pass down traditional self-care or beauty rituals. Instead, I created my own. I cut and style my own hair and I've been dyeing it bright blue for nine years now. Sometimes I change the shade, but I always somehow come back to this bold colour. Doing my hair is a very soothing routine and it allows me to take back self-control."
