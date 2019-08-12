"My Family Suggested A Nose Job" – How Heritage Impacts Beauty

Sanya, 25



"My eye makeup evolved from watching my Iranian mum do hers. There was also always an emphasis on the eyebrows, which she would thread into a sharp shape. While I copied what she did, growing up, those Iranian elements of beauty were combined with a metal, goth and punk style.



My beauty choices are strongly linked to my otherness growing up in east London because I was the only Iranian in my school and I wasn't represented. Because of my dark olive complexion, my nose and my hair type, I didn't look like anyone else but this otherness influenced my makeup. I put more emphasis on my eyes and my eyebrows especially, which Iranian women are naturally gifted with.



I grew up being told that women in Iran can't wear makeup and there were awful stories that I'd heard about women being punished. Post-revolution, women began to tattoo their lips and eye makeup – they were reclaiming their bodies, and this inspired me. I believe wearing makeup is a sign of ownership of yourself.



Growing up, my way of thinking was not the typical Iranian way of thinking, for example being religiously conscious and conservative. Because of this I was open about being contradictory. I felt that as a minority, I needed to show people that we are not all the same, so my hair and makeup has always been quite edgy. I like putting my makeup on for the sake of my mental health, too. The art of adorning and getting ready helps me.



Recently, I read that Iran had one of the highest numbers of nose surgeries. Not just women, men, too. Family members have suggested I get a nose job but I don't want to undergo any nose surgery. I find it so interesting that I'm always spotted when I travel back to Iran. People can instantly tell I wasn't born there. It's funny because growing up in the UK, people also made fun of my nose, especially the bridge. That said, I've always embraced difference because my features make me stand out. I'm proud of my features because I'm proud of my family. I'm proud of where my mum and dad have come from and what it's taken for them to set up a life here in the UK and I believe this is reflected in how I look."