"My Family Suggested A Nose Job" – How Heritage Impacts Beauty

From language to food and fashion, there are numerous traditions which are intrinsically linked to our individual heritage, but beauty is often overlooked. Interestingly, our unique backgrounds play a defining part in our hair, makeup, body and skincare practices. While some women may revel in tradition, using particular ingredients and following routines passed down through generations, others use beauty to challenge ideals.
Ahead, we explore the multifaceted connection between heritage and beauty, from the Iranian woman whose bold eye makeup is strongly linked to her otherness having grown up in east London, to the woman who fled female oppression in Zimbabwe and found a sense of freedom in all things makeup in Europe.
Mitchel, 24
"The relationship between my heritage and beauty is a difficult one. I'm from Zimbabwe and the first time I wore red lipstick, I was told to take it off because it is associated with 'loose morals'. I immediately stopped wearing it, even though I felt that as a young woman I was simply doing something totally normal: experimenting with makeup. Instead, I felt like I had to put myself in a box which Zimbabwean society had chosen for me. I thought, What will happen to the next generation of girls? Why are we rubbing our personalities away?
I didn’t wear makeup again until I moved to Milan and it was like a rebirth. Within Zimbabwean society, young women are judged for wearing makeup, having tattoos and piercings. This spurred me on to wear more and to create an Instagram account @zimqueensnotsorry and a hashtag, #zimqueensnotsorry. The hashtag is for women who want to take back their power and redefine who they are.
I do think we are slowly getting somewhere, and social media is playing a huge role in dismantling these beliefs. I’ve been judged for a lot of my beauty choices but I love the energy Milan gives me. I wear my hair in a short blonde style, I wear a weave, I like fake eyelashes and I like false nails. Luckily, I have noticed that more women refuse to allow society to stunt them for wishing to enhance their feminine beauty.
I have always loved bold colours, but people would make fun of my style back home. Now when I wear them, I feel like I’m nurturing the Mitchel who always wanted to dress for herself. It’s only here in Europe that I now dress without fear of being judged. Instead, I have people complimenting me when I walk down the street."
