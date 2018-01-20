The Millennial Pink Moisturiser You're About To See All Over Instagram

Have you ever woken up, lightly grazed your cheek with your hand before opening your eyes, and thought, Is that my skin or sandpaper? It makes you immediately realise that something about your routine has to change, and fast — because whatever you're doing now just isn't doing your complexion any justice.
Like a post-vacation glow, naturally dewy (with no chance of being confused for oily) skin looks good on everyone — and we all want it. It makes you look alive, fresh, and like you spent your morning at SoulCycle getting your shit together. On the other end, showing up to work with dry patches and makeup that barely wants to last an hour on your face is arguably the easiest way to look as exhausted as you feel. I've been there. In fact, I was there about a month ago. Then I met Herbivore's Pink Cloud.
Clouds are basically big, fluffy moisture balls in the sky — who doesn't want skin as plump, hydrated, and smooth as one? Using only natural, non-synthetic ingredients, this light, easily absorbed formula protects against stressors, like harsh winds and freezing winter temps, and holds hydration all day long. The rose water and aloe reduce redness and signs of irritation while the white tea extract goes to work on plumping and firming the skin. Fun fact: Too much naturally occurring matrix metalloproteinases (MMP) can eat up collagen and elastin, resulting in wrinkles and sagging skin. White tea extract helps inhibit MMP activity, so your anti-ageing proteins can do what they're supposed to do, which is keep your skin strong and youthful.
All that utility (I didn't know it was possible for my skin to feel this refreshed in the winter), and it's millennial pink, too? It's complexion cloud nine.
