Why You Can't Stop Playing With Your Hair

But while preening might be an evolutionary, animal urge, humans also have society to contend with – and these subconscious habits can say as much about our feelings towards ourselves as those we have for other people. I don’t think I wear my hair down so I can flutter it at boys like a Regency fan; it’s more because I believe I need it to balance out my big potato of a face. Besides, lovely though they are, I’m pretty sure I’m not flirting with my colleagues, or the beer-breathed man at the bus stop who calls me "Lady Godiva". So what else?