I Finally Said Goodbye To My ‘Chemo Curls’

“My hair has always been a big part of my look. So having that stripped away really took away a big part of me.”
Julie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 and the prospect of losing her long, vibrant red hair during treatment only added to the stress and worry.
Fortunately, not long after diagnosis, Julie was introduced to the charity Cancer Hair Care. From scalp cooling to minimise hair loss to transformational haircuts and her first root touch-up post-treatment, Cancer Hair Care was there for Julie every step of the way in her hair loss journey.
In a special episode of Hair Me Out with Schwarzkopf LIVE Colour and Cancer Hair Care, we meet Julie as she receives a long-awaited haircut from charity founder and now friend, Jasmin. This is an important moment as they cut away the ‘chemo curls’ that initially grew back after Julie’s treatment, leaving her with hair that’s ‘all hers’.
There are always some diamonds in times of crisis. Coming across Cancer Hair Care was one of the best things that came out of that whole year.
Julie
