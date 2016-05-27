This Lazy-Girl Hair Trick Will Rock Your World

Think about it. Right now, everyone's hair is completely parched, frayed, and half-tangled by months of winter winds and woolen hats. All of us could use a weekly deep-conditioning treatment this month. But, while doing a hair mask is something we always plan to do, it almost never happens. It's one of those beauty treatments that require a little time and patience and, frankly, we need to save our time and patience for other things. (Like our interpersonal relationships and finally reading The Goldfinch.) Furthermore, there's nothing more irritating than working that dense, creamy mask into your hair and then not being able to sit or lean anywhere, lest you leave an incriminating grease stain behind. "What's that mark on the couch cushion?" your friends will ask. And, you will sigh, twirl your split ends, and rue the day you tried to have nice hair, for once.