for the redness turns to shame and the inner peace blends to hate and the sweetness of chocolate to cure the pain does nothing - Grace Victory (Thank you for all the love on my previous post with Always to fight period poverty. You guys came through and I’m thankful) ? Lets normalise bleeding. How does this image make you feel?

