Now, anything that Cleopatra was rumoured to use in her beauty routine is certainly welcome on our # shelfie. According to history textbooks, ancient Egyptians often used gold in their cosmetics so that their skin retained youthfulness. Called the 'flesh of the gods', the sought-after mineral was also highly regarded in ancient Greece and Japan for its supposed ability to heal inflammation, slow the ageing process, treat sun damage, boost collagen and lend pallid complexions a radiant glow.