This Double Liner Trick Is The Easiest Way To Upgrade Your Cat-Eye

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Another day, another way to craft a cat-eye — amirite? This time, though, we're not teaching you how to do graphic eyes that have a serious learning curve; we're going with something easy that still packs a hell of a punch and takes less than five minutes to do. Check out the step-by-step below.
Advertisement
Step 1. Create a wing on your upper lashline using black gel eyeliner.
Step 2. Once your black liner has dried, trace gold liquid eyeliner above your black line.
Step 3. Tap gold eyeshadow onto your browbone, cheekbones, and the inner corners of your eyes to highlight the face.
Advertisement