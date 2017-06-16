I ask her about quotas, which seems like a natural, if controversial, jumping-off point for this topic. She purses her face a little, admitting that the idea has its shortcomings but she’s keen to stress that this solution, just one of many steps in the right direction, doesn’t have to be a long-term one. “The playing field is not even at the moment and it needs to be before you can be selective. Before people can come and have a seat at the table they need to be invited into the room.” It’s here that her activism takes a shrewd backseat to her clear business savvy: “It’s actually a strength for a company! Diversity of race and gender is synonymous with innovation and actually depriving yourself of that opportunity is so short-sighted.”