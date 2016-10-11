This is progress, says Hauge, who thinks the more people that use the term, the better. "Some people think you're doing it because you think you're special, or doing it because it's cool and trendy, but that isn't the case. Non binary people have existed for a millennia, but there's no point using these terms if no one gets it."



Unlike other gender neutral words that have been touted in the past, such as 'xe', 'zhi' and 'xhi', 'they' is a word that already exists. In some ways this makes it easier to incorporate into speech but it also means it's a word that people feel they have ownership of. "It's fine for right on liberals and progressive young people to get it right, but it's going to take a while for grannies to get on top of it," says Thorne.



Marshall agrees, adding that the origins of these terms often emerge from activism and within the communities that they are intended to serve, and so they can take a while to catch on more widely.



Ultimately though, language is about respect. Words can and have changed over time. ‘You’ began its life as plural (the singular second person was ‘thou’). Then ‘you’ began serving as singular as well. Today we use ‘you’ to refer to one person – ‘Are you talkin’ to – without worrying about number.



Similarly, 'Ms' went mainstream way back in the '70s when women started to insist that they didn't want to have their title defined by their marital status. The phenomenon came from the U.S. and its use took a while to be accepted as it was something unfamiliar that didn't sound familiar.



Hague is optimistic that society will adapt. "I feel like there's more information out there and more examples of it happening and there are less challenges than when I was growing up," they said. "Above all, though, it's about understanding that gender isn't binary – 'oh, you're really a girl or you're really a boy'. I'm not really anything. It's complex."