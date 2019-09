Jo Hauge, 26 from London, started using 'they' about a year ago and has faced some resistance. "My family members don't use my pronouns, but pretty much all my friends do," they said. "A lot of friends try to get it right and mess it up. That's okay, though, it's different from parents who won't do it. They've never done it. They say 'we know you, we made you, we have a say in how we refer to you'. I think having your parents reject your pronouns isn't the worst reaction – I know people who've been kicked out and cut off entirely – but it's not ideal."One problem is that because of the way language has evolved, remembering to say 'they' doesn't always come easy. Jenny Walsh, 29 from London, says she struggles to refer to her friend that is transitioning from female to male in this way, especially when she is not in their company. "I have to say I find it really difficult to get it right when I'm not with them. Like saying 'they went to the cinema' when you're referring to just the one person doesn't come naturally, but it's disrespectful if you forget to do it," she says.Language changes can take time to get used to. But now more than ever, people are embracing and exploring the issue of identity and previously unheard of terms are becoming mainstream. In San Francisco, some newspapers are making it standard practice to ask people whether they want to be referred to as 'he', 'she' or 'they' in an article. Meanwhile in Sweden, the gender-neutral pronoun ‘hen’ was recently entered into the dictionary.In the UK, five or six years ago, gender fluidity wasn't a word that most people understood, but its use has come on really fast. Laura Marshall, who is currently working on a PhD at UCL researching gender diversity in the UK and another project on LGBTQI nightlife, says her research has found that an "increasing number of non-binary people are using them/they pronouns" when asked to define their gender identity in surveys or official documents and "people are increasingly giving wide-ranging answers including various non-binary identities."