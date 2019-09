Figures released in 2014 found that while 46.4% of people working in the advertising industry are female, only 11.5% of those occupying senior Creative Director positions are women.Roberts said of many people working at Saatchi & Saatchi, both men and women, "Their ambition is not a vertical ambition, it’s this intrinsic, circular ambition to be happy. So they say: 'We are not judging ourselves by those standards that you idiotic dinosaur-like men judge yourself by.'"Told that advertising executive Cindy Gallop had tweeted earlier this month, "Sexual harassment is endemic in the media, advertising and every industry," Roberts replied, "I think she’s got problems that are of her own making. I think she's making up a lot of the stuff to create a profile, and to take applause, and to get on a soap[box]."Gallop responded by telling Business Insider : "The best response to that is to throw it open to the industry, and ask the women and men of the ad industry, all around the world, to tweet at [Roberts' account] @krconnect to let him know whether they think I'm 'making it all up'." Gallop has also responded to Roberts' comments in a tweet.