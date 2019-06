The Invisible Reason You Keep Breaking Out

With that said, the only way to figure out once and for all if your so-called acne is not what it appears to be — and if it might require prescription antifungals to treat — is to hightail it to a licensed dermatologist. In the meantime, your best bet is using microbiome-friendly skin-care products, like La Roche-Posay's Toleriane cleansers and moisturisers, which will help keep your pH balance in check. Too much yeast might be a bad thing when it comes to your skin, but you can still sprinkle as much of it on your popcorn as your heart desires... and it'll still never taste as good as butter and cheese. That's just a fact.