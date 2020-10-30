Frontline Workers Share How They’re Coping As The Second Wave Looms Large

I have been fortunate that although I have worked harder shifts and longer hours than I ever have, I have remained within my own speciality and surrounded by a familiar environment and colleagues. I have good support from people at home who understand the job I do and the responsibilities it comes with. I am mindful though that during the initial first peak, routine/elective workload was reduced to enable us to focus our time and energy on providing safe emergency services for our patients, and provisions were put in place such as free parking, free meals and better rest facilities to help us where needed. I am concerned that if we are expected to continue working with rising acute workload, while also increasing the number of routine clinics and operating lists we undertake, without the supporting provisions that were previously in place, that those doctors currently able to work will be stretched too thin and become too exhausted and we will see more doctors unwell or leaving the profession. It has certainly been a long few months within the NHS and I think we have to have a strategy to ensure doctors are looked after as winter approaches and the pandemic continues. Many of us feel a huge sense of responsibility towards our patients and the NHS, but this can be at a cost of our own wellbeing and of those closest to us.