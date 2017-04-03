The Best Foundation Application Tips

Whether it's dewy or 'barely there', a medium finish or a full-coverage foundation, we all have different requirements when it comes to base, depending on skin type and preference. And with a massive choice of products and tools out there, it's nothing short of overwhelming.
But thankfully, to make life easier, and your complexion more flawless, there's Tarte's best-selling Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation which is vegan-friendly and hypoallergenic. The versatile formulation of this cult product is easily buildable (and blendable) making it the perfect makeup bag staple, no matter what finish you prefer. The hero Amazonian Clay ingredient helps to balance skin by controlling oil production too which means you get a long-lasting, even base that doesn't feel heavy on the skin. And you know what else? The foundation comes in 25 shades, so you'll be able to find the perfect match for your unique skin tone and undertones.
As with any foundation, it's all about the application so here are three different ways you can apply it, so you'll be one step closer to nailing that base.
Using a brush to apply the foundation will create the most natural finish of all – perfect for warmer days when you're after the your-skin-but-better look.
Step 1:
Taking your shade of Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation, dot it straight on to your skin. Apply this in the centre of the face: the forehead, down the nose and chin and across the cheeks.
Step 2:
Taking the Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation in two shades darker, dot it across the top of the forehead, temples and under the cheekbones. Using a darker shade helps to create the perfect tone and adds more dimension to the face without doing a heavy contour.
Step 3:
Using The Buffer Airbrush Finish Bamboo Foundation Brush, buff the foundation into the skin using circular motions and light strokes. Start in the centre of the face before moving to the outer edges. This way the foundation will seamlessly sink in to the skin for a natural, polished finish.
Finishing touches
Use your fingers to apply a natural pop of colour to the lips – pink or coral shades are perfect for spring. For an extra sheen, top with a gloss.
A sponge will help to achieve a flawless medium to full coverage without looking heavy. Before blending, wet the sponge by squeezing it under water (it'll get bigger when you do this) and wring it out afterwards so it's damp, not soaking. This helps to distribute the product better and blends it more evenly, keeping the finish natural. As well as that, when using a sponge always use a 'tapping' or 'stippling' motion rather than swiping or rubbing; this works the product into the skin so it looks seamless.
Step 1:
Using fingers, draw three triangles of your shade of the Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation onto the face: one on the forehead, one on each cheek and, finally, the chin.
Step 2:
Opting for Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation in two shades darker, place lines on the temples and under the cheekbones. Adding subtle shadow to the skin will keep the base looking like 'real' skin.
Step 3:
Using the pointed end of the Quickie Blending Sponge, blend the foundation under the eyes. The sides of the sponge are wider so are best for blending the rest of the face and the darker shades along the contours of the face. To create a fuller coverage, build the base up by applying more foundation and tapping into the skin until you get the desired finish.
Finishing touches
Setting the foundation with translucent powder like Smooth Operator Amazonian Clay Pressed Finishing Powder will ensure it doesn't go anywhere! Finish the look with a fierce cat eye flick using Maneater Liquid Eyeliner and a swipe of Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint in Extra for a bold red lip.
Application: Fingers
Using your fingers is not only easy and quick, it will give a true full coverage and flawless finish – perfect for when you're time-poor but need to ace that base.
Step 1:
Stripe your shade of the Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation in the centre of the face – the cheeks, the forehead, the nose and the chin.
Step 2:
Take Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation in two shades darker and dot on to the temples. For a slightly more contoured effect, stripe it under the cheekbones, side of the nose and under the jawline too.
Step 3:
Using the fingertips press the foundation into the skin and blend outwards in a feathering motion until the product is completely blended. On the forehead, blend upwards towards the hairline and for the cheekbones blend up and out, following the contours of the cheeks. Sucking in the cheeks while pressing and blending will make it easier to blend.
Finishing touches
Dot Tarteist™ PRO Glow Liquid Highlighter along the tops of the cheek bones and blend for a subtle sheen. Colour Splash Hydrating Lipstick in Daiquiri is great for a bright coral lip which brings the whole look together.
